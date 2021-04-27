Amazon reveals next-gen Fire HD 10 line and pro tablets for kids

Amazon has taken the wraps off its next-generation Fire HD 10 tablet line, including the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. The latter model is, according to Amazon, its most powerful 10-inch tablet to date, offering features like wireless charging, more memory, and a ‘premium finish.’ Joining the Fire 10 HD is Amazon’s new line of ‘pro’ tablets designed for kids.

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features a number of changes over the previous model, including a 50-percent boost in memory with 3GB RAM. This model sports a 10.1-inch Full HD display that, Amazon says, is 10-percent brighter compared to the previous generation; as well, the bezels are uniform and thinner, while the use of aluminosilicate glass is stronger.

Likewise, Amazon says the new model, which has an octa-core 2GHz processor, will provide users with up to 12 hours of battery life. You’ll need to get the Fire HD 10 Plus model if you want the wireless charging feature, however, which is compatible with Qi-certified chargers.

The Fire 10 HD also features Dolby Atmos audio, a headphone jack, support for Fire OS’s split-screen function, a microSD expansion slot, and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Customers can order the Fire 10 HD with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, as well. Assuming you get the ‘Plus’ version of the tablet, you’ll get 4GB RAM instead of 3GB, plus the aforementioned ‘premium finish’ with a soft feel.

For customers who want to use their tablet for more than reading books and playing games, Amazon is also offering a ‘Productivity Bundle’ for both Fire HD 10 models; it includes a detachable keyboard case that magnetically attaches to the slate. As well, this bundle includes a 12-month Office apps subscription that includes a terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage.

The Fire HD 10 line starts at $149.99 USD, while the Fire HD 10 Plus starts at $179.99 USD. The productivity bundle, meanwhile, starts at $219.99 USD.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also taken the wraps off its new Fire Kids Pro Tablets, a line of slate designed for children ages 6 – 12. This line differs from the new Fire 10 HD Kids tablet model, which is designed for younger kids ages 3 – 7. The Kids Pro line includes a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, a digital store with age-appropriate apps, plus some key features like voice and video calling support and a web browser.

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for younger users features the ‘kid-proof’ case that helps protect it from damage, USB-C charging and a 12-hour battery life, plus a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year warranty.

The Fire Kids Pro line will start at $99.99, while the latest Fire HD 10 Kids model is priced at $199.99 USD.