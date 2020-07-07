Amazon Prime Video adds user profiles following successful test

Amazon Prime Video has finally added a feature that has already been available on a number of competing platforms: user profiles. With these, multiple people in the same household can separate their viewing habits, preventing someone from having their personalized recommendations messed up when another person views their own favorite shows. The profiles are only rolling out on certain devices to start with.

User profiles on Amazon are exactly the same as the profiles found on competing platforms like Netflix and Hulu. With these, each person who watches content on the same account can separate their activities in order to preserve personalized recommendations and ensure that someone doesn’t mess up your ‘continue watching’ content.

A total of six user profiles can now be created on Prime Video, including one for the account owner. Only users on mobile, Fire TV, and the 10th-generation and higher Kindle Fire Tablets can access these profiles at this time. The feature is being made available to Prime Video users around the world.

The feature’s arrival isn’t exactly a surprise. Users in Africa and India began seeing a test of the feature earlier this year, but it wasn’t available to the majority of users. That changes with the new release, bringing the updates to everyone globally.

As with Netflix, Prime Video enables users to create Kids profiles that only present child-friendly content, adding an extra layer of protection for young minds. Users also have access to Prime’s Parental Controls feature to further refine what children can watch and which devices they can stream on.