Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates confirmed – What deals to expect

Last week, we heard that Amazon had finally decided on a new pair of dates for Prime Day 2020. Usually, Prime Day happens in the middle of July, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon was forced to push back the sale. Now we have official confirmation of when Prime Day 2020 will be going down, and it turns out the rumors from last week were right on the money.

Prime Day will be taking place across October 13th and 14th. Once again, the sales event will be open to Prime subscribers in the US, UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. For the first time, Prime Day will also be open to members in Turkey and Brazil as well.

This time around, it seems Amazon is trying to increase the visibility of small businesses who sell through the website. Today, Amazon rolled out a new “Support Small” page on its website that offers up curated collections of products that are from small business, allowing users to browse by category or by region. Those who spend $10 on “select small business products” between now and October 12th will get a $10 coupon that can be used on anything during Prime Day. When Prime Day actually kicks off, Amazon Live will be showcasing products from small businesses as well.

As always, there are some early Prime Day deals to be had, and most of them are for Amazon’s devices as services. A pair of third-gen Echo Dots are $39.98 at the moment, while some Fire Edition Smart TVs are $100 off. Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 (assuming they haven’t already been subscribed to the service in the past), while six month Kindle Unlimited subscriptions are 50% off for new subscribers.

Not all of the early Prime Day deals are for Amazon products and services, though. Select Dewalt saws and drills are 20% off in the lead up to Prime Day, while select products from Green Toys are up to 30% off. Amazon has more early deals going live on October 6th, with the main event boasting more than 1 million deals set to kick off a week later.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.