Amazon One contactless identification system lands at a popular concert venue

Amazon has announced that as it’s celebrating its first anniversary since the launch of Amazon One, the service has expanded and is now available at a popular concert venue in Denver, Colorado. The concert venue is one of the most iconic and beautiful in the entire country and is called Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Amazon One is now integrated into the AXS mobile ticketing pedestal, allowing event-goers at the amphitheater to enter using their palm. Amazon One is designed to support contactless identification, payment, and entrance into events. The ticketing pedestals being used by AXS are standalone units.

Users have to enroll their AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One, and they can then scan their palm, allowing users to gain access to concerts and other events quickly and easily. Contactless payments and authentication is more important than ever during the current pandemic environment. Amazon points out that the integration at Red Rocks Amphitheater marks the first time Amazon One is available outside of Amazon and Whole Foods Market stores.

While deployment with AXS at Red Rocks is first, Amazon does expect the system to be rolled out to other AXS events in the future. Enrolling to use the system takes less than a minute, and users can use one palm or both. Venues using the system will have a designated entry line where Amazon One is enabled.

The event goer will hold their palm over a sensor, and a unique signature is built using computer vision technology inside the device. Amazon says the service is secure, and each palm has a unique signature. After enrollment, the service is contactless, allowing access to the venue in seconds. The benefit for event-goers is faster access to events and less waiting in line.