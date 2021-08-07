Amazon once again requires all warehouse workers to wear face masks

Amid increasing concerns about the Delta variant, as well as an increase in COVID-19 infections, Amazon has reinstated its face mask policy for warehouse workers…including those who are fully vaccinated. The decision follows the CDC’s recent face mask guidance update, which now recommends that everyone wear face masks indoors in places with high SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

News of the reinstated face mask rule first surfaced in a leaked memo Amazon allegedly sent to warehouse employees today. The company has since confirmed the news, saying in a statement that its decision was based on the “concerning spread of new COVID-19 variants,” among other things.

Amazon says that it is closely monitoring the situation, following government guidance, and getting advice and recommendations from medical professionals. Amazon offers its employees, including warehouse workers, access to on-site vaccination if they want it, as well.

Face masks have become heavily politicized in the United States, an issue that is now colliding with impatience and weariness among those who are fully vaccinated. The latter group has increasingly expressed frustration with those who refuse to get vaccinated, viewing these protective measures as things that only the vaccinated will do.

Though breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals have occurred, the majority of new COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the US have involved unvaccinated individuals, underscoring the importance of getting the vaccine. The vaccine remains available to individuals ages 12 and older for free, with authorization for young kids expected next month.