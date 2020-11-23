Amazon Music teams with Lil Nas X for special holiday concert series

Amazon Music has teamed up with Lil Nas X to host an upcoming holiday concert series that will include live performances by a variety of artists, including the Foo Fighters and Miley Cirus. The company has teased the upcoming series with a new promo video showing off Lil Nas X as Santa, but you’ll have to wait for December to experience the new series.

The new concert series was announced by the Amazon Music Twitter account, which says that fans can expect live performances by Lil Nas X — who will also be hosting the series — as well as Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Kiana Lede. In addition to accessing the series on Amazon Music, it’ll also be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

You’ve got the best seat in the house for the concert series of the season. Tune in Tuesdays in December as @LilNasX hosts a holiday show with intimate, performances from @MileyCyrus, @foofighters, and @KianaLede on @amazon, Amazon Music and @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/MPbCtqwHrD — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) November 23, 2020

The series starts on December 1 and will continue each Tuesday through December 15. According to Amazon, listeners can expect its holiday special — which is called Holiday Plays — to include ‘outlandish sets’ in addition to ‘playful Q&As,’ and ‘intimate performances.’ The series will kick off with a performance by Miley Cyrus.

As well, Lil Nas X will kick off the series with a live performance of his song HOLIDAY. The Foo Fighters will close the concert series with an ‘explosive’ performance, as well, Amazon says.

The event will be filmed at an unnamed historic theater with the goal of providing ‘truly unique and memorable music experiences,’ Amazon explains, ones that will include handmade stage designs unique to each artist, multiple costume changes, and other fun things like snow machines.

Music will include covers of some known Christmas favorites, including the Foo Fighters’ ‘electrified’ version of Run Rudolph Run and Cyrus’s version of Last Christmas. The series will air at 8PM on each Tuesday from December 1 to December 15; fans will be able to access the concert series in the Amazon Music app and Amazon Music on Twitch, plus US subscribers will be able to access it on Prime Video.