Amazon has already canceled its Utopia original series

If you’ve never heard of the series Utopia, you’re not the only one. The Amazon Original series has largely gone unnoticed in entertainment circles, and that’s perhaps why the company has decided to cancel the show after a single season. Though this science fiction show won’t return, fans of the genre will get something special from Amazon next month.

Utopia follows the story of teens who found a ‘cult underground’ graphic novel, making them the target of a deep state collective while they’re tasked with saving the world. Amazon describes the show as a conspiracy drama, one that firmly resides in the science fiction genre.

The show’s first season premiered on Prime Video only a couple of months ago, earning poor critic and viewer reviews during that time. Complaints about the first season included its subject matter in relation to current real-life events (namely the conspiracy angle), lack of character development, excessive violence, and more.

Amazon’s Utopia is a remake of the original British series with the same name. The quick cancellation comes after years of work to bring the remake to TV; it was first tapped to arrive on HBO, but budget issues brought that effort to a halt.

Though this series was quickly canned, Amazon recently announced that it will bring its hit series The Expanse back for a sixth and final season, one that will include a proper conclusion to the story. The show’s fifth season will premiere on Prime Video in December.