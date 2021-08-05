Amazon Halo can now share real-time heart rate data with third-party products

Amazon has pushed out an update for its Halo fitness product, adding the ability to track your real-time heart rate data in third-party apps and devices. The new capability comes in the form of a Bluetooth Low Energy setting, according to Amazon, which offers its Halo system in two forms: a fitness wearable and a mobile app ‘hub.’

Amazon Halo is one of the multiple fitness-tracking products on the market, though with a unique feature that measures the user’s body composition and displays their body as a 3D model in the mobile app. The fitness band is priced at $99.99; reviews from users at this point are fairly middling at 3.5 out of five stars.

If you’re one of the people who are satisfied with Amazon’s Halo product, then you may appreciate the new option to share your heart rate tracking data with third-party products. Amazon says CLMBR, iFit/NordicTrack, and OpenFit are among the brands that support Halo’s new feature.

Amazon has launched a new support page that details how to set up the new Halo band heart rate sharing feature. You’ll need to fire up the Halo app on your phone, then head into Settings > Heart Rate Sharing. With your Halo Band on your wrist, toggle on the ‘Share heart rate’ setting.

When you first toggle this feature on, you’ll need to agree to the privacy terms. From there, you’ll see prompts that direct you to share the heart rate tracking data with the third-party app or product you prefer. Amazon notes that the Bluetooth pairing process will show the Halo device name as “Amazon HR.”