Amazon and Universal strike major Prime Video and IMDb TV movie deal

Only days after revealing a deal that will bring its newly released movies to Peacock, Universal Pictures has announced another deal, this one with Amazon. Under this arrangement, Universal Pictures’ future theatrical movies will be available exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video platform after they leave Peacock, which gets the first exclusive streaming window for the content.

Last week, it was revealed that Universal Pictures would bring its new theatrical movies to the Peacock streaming service within the first four months of their premiere in theaters. Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for these movies initially, but after that exclusivity window ends, movies will be made available elsewhere.

In the latest deal announcement, Amazon has revealed that its Prime Video platform will be the second home for these movies after the Peacock exclusivity ends — and Prime Video will also be an exclusive streaming destination for these movies, for a while. The deal covers Universal’s live-action movies starting in 2022, the same year the Peacock deal will kick off.

Under these deals, Universal live-action movies will release in theaters, then exclusively on Peacock. After four months on Peacock, the movies will then be available exclusively on Prime Video. Amazon has also scored the streaming video-on-demand rights to many of Universal’s theatrical animated movies that’ll arrive next year.

As for IMDb TV, the free ad-supported streaming platform will get a streaming window for many of Universal’s 2020 – 2021 theatrical movies, including titles like Dolittle and The Invisible Man. Some of Universal’s animated movies will also come to IMDb TV, including Shrek 2, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Despicable Me 2.