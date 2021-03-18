Amazon and NFL pen major Thursday Night Football deal

Only days after a leak claimed as much, the National Football League has officially announced its new broadcast deals for seasons running through 2033 — and Amazon is among the companies that scored a long-term deal. Other media partners on the receiving end of NFL deals include FOX, NBC, CBS, and ESPN/ABC.

Among the new deals is the NFL’s expansion of its partnership with Amazon, which first got in on Thursday Night Football distribution back in 2017. This time around, Amazon Prime Video has scored the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, meaning you’ll be able to stream the games on devices that support Prime Video.

The deal, as with the others announced today, will start with the 2023 season and last for a decade through the 2033 season. The NFL calls its latest deal with Amazon its ‘first ever all-digital package.’ NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said about the new deals:

These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market. Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.

In addition to its Amazon deal, the NFL has also detailed new deals with ESPN, FOX, CBS, and NBC, noting that its own NFL Network will also broadcast ‘a select schedule of exclusive NFL games on a yearly basis.’ During the 2023 to 2033 time period, CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX will also get their turns hosting the Super Bowl.