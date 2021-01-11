Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e go head-to-head with Apple Watch

Those who follow Xiaomi’s Amazfit brand probably expected the company to announce new wearables at CES 2021 this year, and that’s exactly what it did. Today, Amazfit announced a pair of new smartwatches: the GTR 2e and the GTS 2e. As those names suggest, both watches share a lot of similarities, as the feature sets between the two are more or less the same.

In fact, it seems that the only major differences between the two watches are aesthetics and battery life. In GTS 2e, we’ll get a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED rotatable display that has a pixel density of 341 ppi. The GTR 2e, on the other hand, has a rotatable 1.39-inch round AMOLED display that boasts a pixel density of 326 ppi. As far as battery life is concerned, Amazfit says that the GTR 2e can last for up to 24 days on a full charge, while the the GTS 2e is good for 14 days.

Beyond that, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of differences between these devices. Both watch double as health trackers, as both use Amazfit’s BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor for heart rate monitoring, and they both track blood-oxygen saturation during workouts. The watches combine those stats using Amazfit’s Personal Activity Intelligence feature to give users an idea of their physical capabilities at-a-glance, and they can also track sleep quality and stress levels as well.

Going hand-in-hand with health tracking, the GTR 2e and GTS 2e can also track workouts, with Amazfit saying that each watch has 90 built-in Sports Modes. Just which exercises those Sports Modes cover wasn’t detailed today, but Amazfit says that both watches are capable of detecting your workout type once you begin exercising for automatic tracking. Add to that the usual step counting, calorie tracking, and activity reminders and it certainly seems like Amazfit is trying to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch here.

Both of these watches are actually available today, so Amazfit is wasting no time between product announcement and product launch. You can find both on Amazon today, with the GTR 2e and the GTS 2e both priced at $139.99 – another similarity between two watches that seem to be essentially the same on the inside.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.