Amazfit Band 5 with Alexa packs key health monitoring feature

On the heels of the announcements of new smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Garmin Forerunner 745, Amazfit has its own wearable reveal to make. Today the company announced the Amazfit Band 5, a new smart band that has a number of fitness tracking features. It’s no Apple Watch, but that’s true of both its feature set and its price.

The Amazfit Band 5 is outfitted with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that outputs at a resolution of 126 x 294. Memory on the Amazfit Band 5 tops out at a mere 16MB, so you won’t be loading this thing with apps and music. The display isn’t an always-on one like we’re used to seeing on fitness bands and smartwatches, and there doesn’t seem to be any information on the device’s CPU at all.

So, the specs certainly leave something to be desired, but it still has some aspects that might pull in some eyes. Amazfit says that the Band 5 uses Huami BioTracker 2 to track user heart rate and OxygenBeats for tracking to track blood oxygen saturation. We also have the standard activity tracking we’d expect out of a fitness band, along with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual tracking, and even stress tracking by monitoring your heart rate.

The Amazfit Band 5 will also support Alexa, though while Amazfit’s announcement says that Alexa is built-in, users will need to first download an OTA update before they can use Amazon’s voice assistant. You can use the Amazfit Band 5 to issue voice commands to Alexa, which will then show replies on the display in text.

Price could be another way the Amazfit Band 5 draws people in, as it only costs $49.99. The fitness band is launching today on Amazon in the US, with more markets to follow in October.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.