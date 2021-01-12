Alienware m15 and m17 R4 laptops arrive alongside Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

Alienware has introduced two new gaming laptops, the m15 R4 and m17 R4. These models boast a slim design (for gaming laptops, at least), as well as an optional 360Hz Full HD display, the latest hardware, and sleek new color designs. The models are joined by the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop with Ryzen 5000 Series processors.

Dell announced its new Alienware gaming systems at CES 2021, revealing its thinnest gaming laptops to date. The new offerings feature the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs, as well as up to a substantial 4TB of storage. As well, Dell says users can expect memory speeds up to 2933Mhz and new Cryo-Tech cooling designs.

The m17 R4 is particularly notable because of its optional 360Hz Full HD panel option, mirroring a similar option available on ASUS’s new SCAR 17 gaming laptop. Buyers will be able to get the new Alienware laptops with two color schemes: Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon; they feature a front panel with a new matte finish. Dell also notes these models have been upgraded with an HDMI 2.1 port.

Joining these two new laptop options is Alienware’s Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop with its unique pill-shaped design and updated hardware. The new Aurora model packs the Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, offering buyers up to 16 cores. As well, gamers can choose either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs or the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Dell notes that its new Aurora model has a tool-free design that makes it possible to easily upgrade the system. The model supports up to 128GB dual-channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM, doubling what buyers got from the previous generation, and it features a vapor chamber alongside an ‘innovative airflow design’ for keeping things cool. This model will be available with the same color options as the new laptops.

Both the Alienware m15 and m17 laptops will be available on January 26 with starting prices of $2,149.99 USD. The Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, meanwhile, can be ordered in the US now starting at $1,079.99 USD.