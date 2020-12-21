Alien: Isolation release confirms Epic Games Store free games leak list

As part of the Epic Games Store holiday sale, which is currently ongoing, Epic is giving away a new free game every day for 15 days. We just entered day 5 of the giveaway, and following the rotation, Alien: Isolation is up for grabs. Alien: Isolation is making its debut on the Epic Games Store as today’s free title, and it certainly is one that any fan of the franchise (or horror games in general) will want to pick up.

Indeed, Alien: Isolation is something of a diamond in the rough. Following years of bad Alien games that weren’t really worth the storage space on your platform of choice, Alien: Isolation was met with good reviews from critics and fans alike on release.

There’s more reason to be excited that Alien: Isolation is today’s free game, though admittedly it has nothing to do with the quality of the game itself. Last week, a list purportedly detailing all 15 free games in this giveaway leaked out. With Alien: Isolation going free today, that means the list in question has correctly predicted the first five games in this giveaway, which in turn makes it at least relatively safe to assume that the rest of the list is accurate as well.

Granted, there’s no guarantee that the rest of the list is correct, but we’re unquestionably off to a strong start. Assuming it plays out as expected from here, then we should see Metro 2033 go live tomorrow, followed by Tropico 5 on Wednesday and Inside on on Thursday. On Christmas Day, we can expect Darkest Dungeon to go free on the Epic Games Store according to this leak, and that’s one that all roguelike fans will want to make sure they grab.

In any case, we’ll see just how accurate that leak is as time goes on and we keep moving through these free games, but for now, one thing we know for sure is that you have until tomorrow, December 22nd at 11 AM EST to claim Alien: Isolation from the Epic Games Store.