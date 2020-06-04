Alfa Romeo plans an electric SUV for 2022

Alfa Romeo is reportedly preparing its first electric vehicle to launch in 2022. The vehicle will be the smallest of three new SUVs that are aiming to pull Alfa away from the brink of failure. The electric SUV said to be sized similarly to an Audi Q2.

The automaker currently has no electrified powertrains, but in early 2022 it will launch a mid-sized SUV called the Tonale that will be offered as a plug-in hybrid. Alfa will be axing one of its older models from its line later this year when the Giulietta coupe is discontinued. That will leave the automaker with the Giulia and Stelvio as its sole offerings.

The new Tonale SUV will be followed by the smaller electric SUV in 2022, bringing Alfa Romeo’s offerings to four models. On the styling side of things, the EV won’t look identical to the Tonale. A company spokesman has said that the brand will have “style themes across the range.”

Alfa will use existing FCA hardware in the plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Tonalee. That shared hardware will also be used on the Jeep Renegade. When the new EV rolls into showrooms, it will roll on the PSA eCMP platform that will be the underpinnings for seven zero-emissions models.

Models that will share that platform will include the Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Vauxhall Corsa, and DS-3 Crossback. Alfa Romeo is expected to get improved performance for its SUV rolling on the shared platform since the company is more focused on performance. The company has said for electrification; it will use electric motors for a performance approach.