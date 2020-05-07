Alamo Drafthouse launches on-demand platform with curated movies

As theaters around the US remain closed, Alamo Drafthouse has announced a new product that is available in your living room: Alamo On Demand. The new digital platform enables anyone to rent and buy digital movies, something they could already do on other platforms. There are some unique aspects to Alamo On Demand, however, including the curated nature of the catalog.

Alamo announced the new library on Thursday, explaining that it will reopen its theaters at some point and that it is still a big believer in the cinematic experience. With theaters closed, though, fans have no choice but to turn to Internet services for fresh content and that’s where its curated library of on-demand content comes in.

Users will find a selection of new and highly rated content available for digitally renting or buying, depending on the title. The platform is currently available on the Alamo Drafthouse website, but it’ll soon also be accessible in its own Android and iOS mobile apps. The company indicates that Alamo On Demand will remain even after the theaters reopen.

Alamo On Demand will be used to premiere some new content in addition to offering existing content. First in the pipeline is a documentary called Spaceship Earth that’ll premiere on the platform on May 8, following by a livestream of Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl on May 22, and more.

Users can also find highly regarded content like Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Bad Black, Parasite, Extra Ordinary, Glen or Glenda, and The Neon Slime Mixtape. Alamo On Demand will also offer a curated bundle of 1970s Australian exploitation movies, the entire catalog from Drafthouse Films, and more. Alamo notes that the Season Pass can’t be used for this digital content and that users can’t yet get Victory points for any of these on-demand titles.