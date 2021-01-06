AirPop Active+ is a smart mask with an app and a hefty price tag

AirPop today announced that it’s launching a new smart mask that’s supported by a mobile app. Officially dubbed the AirPop Active+ Smart Mask, this mask uses AirPop’s Halo sensor to provide feedback about users’ breathing habits and filter quality. As you might expect, though, the fact that this is a smart mask inflates the price of it significantly, so if you want to own one yourself, get ready to pay far more than you would for a traditional mask.

The Active+ was revealed as part of CES 2021 this year, and while it looks more or less like a regular fabric mask, that little knob on the front is where the Halo sensor resides. AirPop says that the Halo sensor is powered by a coin-cell battery that can last for up to six months before it needs to be replaced. The Halo sensor connects to Android or iOS devices through Bluetooth, and the health data it collects can be shared with Apple HealthKit.

The sensor is capable of tracking fitness metrics like breaths per minute and breaths per pace, but it can also track which pollutants have been filtered out. That data is surfaced in the AirPop app, and the app can also tell users when it’s time to change the filter, which snaps in behind the mask’s fabric.

AirPop says that each filter blocks “>99% PM0.3, including dust, allergens, particulate matter and microbial particles.” Each filter also comes with a QR code that users scan using the app to ensure that the filter is indeed a genuine one. In that way, these QR codes could potentially serve as a form of DRM too, ensuring that users are prompted to only use filters made by AirPop in their masks.

In any case, it’s certainly interesting to see a smart mask pop up at CES, but as we alluded to at the beginning of this article, such fancy tech is going to set you back a significant chunk of change – $149.99, to be exact. AirPop says that the Active+ will be available in the USA and Canada through the company’s website this month before expanding to national retailers in early 2021.