AirPods Studio to have neck detection, no wrong way to wear it

Apple has helped push the Bluetooth audio accessory market forward by banishing the headphone jack and creating the AirPods TWS earbuds. To date, however, it still hasn’t launched its own “pro” headphones, at least not under its own name. That day could be coming close and the AirPods Studio could soon be on your heads or around your neck. And, it turns out, there will be a difference where you do place them.

Some wireless earphones these days have gotten smarter about automatically pausing or resuming music, with the AirPods having the most advanced version that detects when you’ve removed a bud from your ear. Given the large size of the AirPods Studio, that’s not really an option but a new leak suggests that the headphones will be able to detect whether it’s on your head or around your neck to do the same thing.

9to5Mac’s sources also disclose a few more juicy details about the audio accessory. Unlike most headphones or earphones with clearly marked channels for left and right sides, the AirPods Studio will be able to detect which side is on which ear and route audio channels correctly. Finally, no one will be able to tell you that you’re wearing the headphones wrong.

Of course, the headphones are expected to sport all the features that the smaller AirPods Pro has and then some. In addition to active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode, the headphones will have an app that lets users adjust equalizer settings to their hearts’ and ears’ content.

All those will come at a $349 which, depending on actual audio quality, may either be overpriced or a steal. The AirPods Studio, however, will be marketed at the “pros” who might not bat an eyelash over that figure. When it will be announced, however, is still one question left unanswered.