Age of Empires IV details coming with Fan Preview event

The Age of Empires series has enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years. Slowly but surely, Microsoft has been releasing Definitive Editions of the existing games in the series, and with Age of Empires III Definitive Edition shipping last year, the company is mostly caught up – though there are many out there who would like to see an Age of Mythology Definitive Edition someday. There’s still more to come from the Age series, and Microsoft will be detailing what’s next in April.

As announced today, Microsoft will be hosting an event called Age of Empires: Fan Preview on April 10th at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT. The broadcast will last around 30 minutes and will be livestreamed on a number of different platforms, including the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels.

Perhaps most importantly, this event will feature news about Age of Empires IV, which we haven’t heard much from since the game was first announced back in 2019. Microsoft said today that we’ll get see gameplay from Age of Empires IV, and we’ll also get news about the civilizations and campaigns that are included in the game as well.

Age of Empires IV won’t be the only game on the docket during this Fan Preview, as we’ll also learn about what’s next for Age of Empires II Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III Definitive Edition. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like there will be much for fans of Age of Empires Definitive Edition of Age of Mythology during this event.

So, perhaps Microsoft will detail new updates that are on the way to Age II and Age III? Maybe we can expect the surprise reveals of new expansions? We’ll just have to tune in and see what Microsoft has up its sleeve. We’ll let you know what Microsoft announces for these three games, so stay tuned for more.