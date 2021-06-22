Adult Swim makes Rick & Morty Season 5 Episode 1 free to stream

Hit adult animation Rick & Morty is back with its fifth season and you can watch the premiere for free right now. Adult Swim has made the first episode of the season available in its entirety on YouTube, though you’ll need to tune into the network through a live TV service on Sunday nights to catch the rest of the episodes.

Rick & Morty, despite its popularity, is a slow-moving show, at least where production is concerned. The first season was released way back in 2013, leading to a second season in 2015 and a third season that didn’t arrive until 2017. Another long gap finally led to the release of season four for the 2019 – 2020 TV season, and now the fifth and current season has arrived at a more rapid pace.

The first episode of the current season premiered yesterday, June 21, on Adult Swim — and as the network has done previously, the premiere was also made available to stream for free on the Adult Swim YouTube channel. You’ll need to tune into Adult Swim at 11 PM on Sunday nights to see the remaining episodes.

The network is available on most cable and over-the-top live television plans. You can also head over to the Adult Swim website to watch its ongoing free 24/7 Rick & Morty marathon to get a refresher on past episodes before diving into the new season.

This isn’t the first premiere we’ve seen drop on the Adult Swim YouTube channel for free. Last week, the network made its first episode in the former Netflix show Tuca & Bertie available to stream for free. As with Rick & Morty, the rest of the episodes will be broadcast on TV.