Adobe Premiere Pro, Rush, Audition Beta now on Apple M1 Silicon

Apple’s ARM-based M1 Macs have definitely conquered the computing and tech news, at least until Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch took over. The chip’s power and capabilities have definitely impressed both users and pundits but all that is for naught if apps don’t take advantage of it. While the Rosetta 2 emulation layer also does a surprisingly impressive job, nothing still beats running native software directly. That’s why it’s no small news when a popular program announces support for M1 Macs, especially when that program happens to come from Adobe.

Of course, Apple already bragged about the Apple M1’s prowess when it came to video editing tasks but it was using its own Final Cut Pro. That app may have had the advantage of being developed by Apple and having access to capabilities not available to third-party developers. The real test comes when those developers finally bring their wares to the Apple Silicon M1 and it seems that it is once again flying high.

Adobe has announced beta versions of Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition for the Apple M1. To be clear, these can already run on M1 Macs but via Rosetta 2 emulation mode. In fact, users can opt to run both versions to see for themselves where the differences lie.

Adobe does also have some figures of its own and the Apple M1 continues to impress. It finishes faster than the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro in Scene Edit Detection and beats the Intel version of the program running in emulation mode on the M1. It does seem to perform worse than the emulated version in Export Times but Adobe notes that they’re still fine-tuning the performance.

One big caveat users should be aware of is what they could be losing with the native M1 versions of Adobe’s apps. Premiere Pro, in particular, loses access to some third-party integrations but those will eventually return considering the growing popularity of Apple’s new ARM-based devices.