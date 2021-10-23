Adobe is the latest tech company requiring employees to get vaccinated

Adobe has joined a growing number of major companies rolling out COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers. Going forward, Adobe says its employees will have until early December to get vaccinated against the virus, or else they’ll face unpaid leave, according to a leaked email. The mandate applies to Adobe’s US-based workforce.

Adobe’s Chief People Office Gloria Chen sent an email to employees about the COVID-19 requirement, according to CNBC, which says it viewed a copy of the message. The email reveals more than 93-percent of Adobe’s US-based employees have already received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning this mandate will only impact a small percentage of the company’s overall US workforce.

The email goes on to state that Adobe is requiring the COVID-19 inoculation because of the Biden administration’s executive order regarding the vaccine for companies that serve as federal contractors. Adobe has since confirmed the leaked email to CNBC. Among other things, the email notes that medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

Employees who do not receive an exemption and who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8 will face unpaid leave. This policy is similar to the one announced by IBM earlier this month. Not all major companies have instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at this time, however.

Apple, for example, still hasn’t announced any sort of vaccine requirement, instead requiring unvaccinated workers to get daily COVID-19 tests before entering the office. The company has quickly become an exception in the tech world, with peers like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook all requiring employees to be vaccinated if they want to return to their offices.