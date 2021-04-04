ADHD drug recalled over trace amounts of anti-psychotic medication

Apotex Corp has announced the voluntary recall of Guanfacine Extended-Release Tablets in 2mg strength over the possible risk of ‘trace’ contamination with an antipsychotic medication called Quetiapine Fumarate. The drugs were distributed in the US until mid-March, according to the company, which is notifying distributors, wholesalers, and others.

The recall covers three total lots of these extended-release tablets, though only one was found to have trace amounts of the antipsychotic medication. The two other lots were recalled, according to Apotex, because they were made alongside the contaminated lot.

The medication was distributed throughout the United States from December 22, 2020, to March 19, 2021; the identifying details, including UPCs, lot numbers, expiration dates, and pack sizes can be found in the recall notice on the FDA’s website here.

Guanfacine is prescribed as a treatment option for ADHD, while Quetiapine is an antipsychotic used to treat serious mental health conditions like schizophrenia. According to the recall notice, taking Guanfacine tablets that have trace amounts of the antipsychotic may result in ‘hypersensitivity reaction’ and ‘additive effects,’ including things like sedation, lowered blood pressure, and dizziness.

Consumers who are in possession of the recalled tablets are advised to continue taking their medication and to contact their pharmacist and/or doctor. Once an alternative is prescribed, the company says the recalled product can be returned to Inmar Rx Solutions.