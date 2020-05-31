Activision talks winning strategies for Warzone’s newest Duos mode

Due to popular request, the latest hit battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone has finally added a Duos mode. With this new mode, teams of two players can drop into Verdansk and battle it out with other teams of two, adding a new option to the Solos, Trios, and Quads options. Activision details some strategies for Duos players to help them get the win despite the disadvantage of having fewer players.

As with Apex Legends before it, Call of Duty: Warzone launched with a Trios mode, meaning teams of three players battled against each other. Last month, the release of the game’s third season brought a new mode: Quads. With this mode, players could drop into the game with four players on their squads.

The arrival of this game mode, however, included the removal of Trios, which spurred complaints from players. Infinity Ward added the Trios mode back in, but with some changes, leaving players a bit confused and frustrated. One of the biggest requests since the game’s launch was the addition of a Duos mode, which has finally arrived.

The Duos mode is available in the Battle Royale game; players drop into Verdansk, can complete Contracts, and the other expected things they could do in Trios. Activision notes that using two players adds a layer of complexity into the gameplay, forcing teams to develop new strategies for dealing with enemies.

The company details a number of strategies and suggestions for players who plan to play Duos, noting that with one less person on the team, it’s more important than ever to make good calls and fire accurate shots. “Having only two Operators per squad also creates a potential meta shift,” the company notes in its blog post, with players needing to take on multiple roles.

Players can find all of the strategy suggestions in the Activision blog post.