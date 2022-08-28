Today's Wordle Answer #436 - August 29, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle remains as popular as ever, which is why it has spawned a bunch of similar games — ones you may want to check out if you get impatient waiting for the next day's puzzle to arrive. As for Wordle 436, the puzzle for August 29, 2022, the solution kicks off the week with a common word we've all heard and likely everyone has used at least once. The solution can serve as a noun and an adjective, plus there's a variation of it that functions as a popular adverb.

Put simply, the solution refers to the highest rank of something, though not necessarily in a serious context. Someone in a military unit may have the solution word as their title, but the same word is just as likely to be used in a sarcastic manner or as a silly nickname. Is it not ringing a bell? Here's a bigger hint: the word has two vowels and starts with the letter "C," which means you can probably guess which letter comes next.