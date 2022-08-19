This Electronic 'Skin' Lacking A Chip Could Be The Future Of Wearables

The experts over at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have come up with a new type of wearable sensor that essentially doubles as an electronic skin. Now, the concept of flexible synthetic skin with embedded electronic circuitry is nothing new in the field of medical science. But what separates the latest innovation coming out of MIT is that the electronic skin doesn't need any dedicated sensor or chip array, nor does it need a Bluetooth module to communicate with a hub like smartphones for sending the health data.

The findings, which have been detailed in the journal Science, talk about a thin film that sticks to the body surface like a second skin. The film is made out of a compound called gallium nitride, which has piezoelectric properties. To put it simply, a piezoelectric material is a type of substance that produces an electric current when pressure is applied to it. Piezoelectric materials have a wide range of applications, from smartphones to ultrasound imaging in hospitals.

When applied on the skin, these two-way piezoelectric sensors can be used for detecting vital biomarkers and can also be deployed for sending out data packets without the need for dedicated wireless communication modules or a biosensing chip. The idea here is that the unique properties of gallium nitride can sense the pulse movement underneath the skin and convert it into electrical signals. Conversely, it can vibrate in response to an electrical impulse on the skin.