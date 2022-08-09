Oppo Watch 3 Adopts An Old Face And A New Processor

Samsung fans are counting down the hours before the company's next Unpacked event, and while not everyone is in the market for foldable phones, some might be interested in wearables and so-called hearables. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will no doubt take center stage at Unpacked, but they're also expected to be accompanied by a new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro model and, more importantly, the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Given the fanfare around Samsung's first Wear OS smartwatch last year, it is unsurprising that there is a lot of excitement for its next-gen smartwatch. While the Galaxy Watch 5 so far sounds like a competitive follow-up, at least based on the rumors, it won't be the only one vying for people's attention, and Oppo could very well give it a run for its money.

As a rising star in the smartphone market, a lot of people had high hopes for Oppo's first smartwatch. Some of those hopes were dashed when the Oppo Watch came out with a design that looked all too familiar. The company might take offense at the comparison, but it's hard not to see the similarities with the Apple Watch in the Oppo Watch's design. Ironically, that actually became a distinctive feature of Oppo's smartwatch because it also stood out among the other Wear OS smartwatches that sported circular designs. It seems that Oppo isn't ready to give up on that distinction yet and will use the same rectangular design for the Oppo Watch 3. Fortunately, that won't be all that the smartwatch will have to offer.