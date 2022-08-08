Fitbit Will No Longer Sync With PC And Mac: What You Need To Know

It's hard to believe, but Fitbit's fitness trackers were around before smartphones became the ubiquitous devices they are today. That meant that since its earliest days, Fitbit synced with Windows PCs and Macs in order to store and upload their data. Today, however, almost everyone has a smartphone, including all Fitbit owners. Keeping the PC syncing feature around might now be burdensome for the Google-owned company, so it is finally pulling the plug on Fitbit Connect software for desktops. Unfortunately, that won't be a simple case of disabling a seldom-used feature, and Fitbit Connect's discontinuation affects one basic feature in a very significant and unfortunate way.

Any feature, whether hardware- or software-based, comes with a cost. At the very least, manufacturers are bound to maintain that feature even when people are rarely using it. If the company or developer doesn't actively maintain it, the feature becomes not only a waste but also a liability. In the case of software, for example, an abandoned feature could become an avenue for malicious actors to gain unauthorized access to a system.

That could very well be the case for Fitbit Connect now that almost everyone has a smartphone or two. Fitbit may have realized that the software's no longer really used that much, so it has decided it's finally safe to pull the plug. An updated support page for Fitbit now indicates that owners will no longer be able to sync their data with PCs and Macs starting on October 13, 2022. While that might not be terribly shocking, one implication does change the tone a little bit.