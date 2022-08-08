Laser Coffee Gives Cold-Brew A Super-Speed Upgrade

Do you know what "picosecond-pulsed laser extraction" means? Not exactly? Don't worry, neither did we, but now we do, and we're here to enlighten you — it just might mean the new and improved gateway to delicious cold brew coffee. A team of scientists from Germany's Universitat Duisberg Essen (UDE) set out to research the cold brewing process and how it can be made better. The group then published their findings in the journal "Nature." Whether you're a caffeine addict or you just drink the occasional cup here and there, it's hard to deny that the new method of preparing cold brew coffee could potentially revolutionize the whole industry one day.

Cold brew has a lot to offer coffee aficionados. As the perhaps less popular sibling of iced coffee, it serves a different purpose than most of the sugary caffeinated iced drinks we've grown accustomed to. Many enthusiasts swear by cold brew because of its allegedly superior taste, drastically lowered acidity, and ease of access. Some sources claim that cold brew has up to 70% less acidity than hot coffee, and while it's generally accepted that it has lower acidity, the exact numbers vary between studies. As an example, researchers from Thomas Jefferson University and Philadelphia University found that the difference in pH levels wasn't massive — all coffee samples were within the same range of 4.85 to 5.13.

Aside from the acidity debate, many people simply love the taste of cold brew, which is exactly why they turn to it, be it at coffee shops or at home. There's one major problem with cold brew, though — it takes ages to make, ranging from 12 to 24 hours. However, if the scientists from UDE are correct, it might be about to become a lot quicker.