The Unexpected Truth About The Bus From Speed

If you've ever seen the movie "Speed," you might know why this film is considered a classic among critics. The basic premise of the movie involves someone strapping the bottom of a metro bus with explosives that would detonate if the speed fell below 50 miles per hour. It had enormous critical and commercial success when it was released in 1994 and ended up being a box office smash, earning more than $300 million worldwide (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The adrenaline-pumping thriller starred Sandra Bullock as Annie Porter, the unlikely heroine who commandeers the runaway bus, and Keanu Reeves as Jack Traven, the young LAPD cop who tries his best to get everyone out of the dangerous predicament. This movie was a life-changer for both Bullock and Reeves, who were still up-and-coming actors, not the megastars they are today.

You may have figured it out by now, but there was also another "hero" that cannot be left out when talking about the film: the fleet that played the unstoppable Santa Monica Bus 2525. According to IMDb, ten buses were used to make the film.