The Most Satisfying Machines In Human History

For most of our planet's history, there were no such things as machines. Roughly 4 billion years sped by with countless plants and animals relying only on what nature provided for their survival and comfort. Then humans emerged and in a relatively short time, evolutionarily speaking, we began to invent things that would transform not just our lives but the whole of the world.

Today, machines outnumber the human population and it's not even close. By 2015 there were an estimated 2 billion computers in the world according to Worldometer and Statista reports that there were 15 billion cell phones in operation as of 2021. This doesn't take into consideration every other machine, large and small, that we encounter every day. Our machines have made their way to the deepest depths of the ocean and the furthest reaches of our solar system and beyond. They're everywhere.

It's striking that we spend so little time thinking about them when they make up such a significant part of our lives. Perhaps that's because many machines are almost forgettable, operating in the background, just a part of the scenery. There are others, however, which are so elegantly designed and so good at what they do that witnessing them provides a kind of satisfaction not found anywhere else.