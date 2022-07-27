OnePlus Nord Watch: Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus' first smartwatch, the predictably named OnePlus Watch, did not wake up to glowing reviews after it first went on sale in April 2021. Among the issues OnePlus Watch owners had to contend with included its relatively large size (it was only available in a 46mm option), loose straps (which led to inaccurate heart rate readings), and the lack of an Always On Mode for its display. There was also a general consensus among reviewers about the overall software experience on the watch being sub-par and unrefined. While OnePlus did fix many of these issues down the line by issuing a series of software patches — one of which even enabled the Always On Display feature — the damage to the product was already done.

Despite these setbacks, OnePlus continues to sell the OnePlus Watch in several countries, including the United States. However, it's clear that the OnePlus Watch is due for an upgrade very soon. In March 2022, rumors started floating around about the possibility of OnePlus coming up with a Nord-branded smartwatch (via GSMArena). This watch, however, was not a successor to the first-gen OnePlus Watch and was more of a mid-range product targeted at emerging markets, especially India. On July 27, almost four months after we first heard of the OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus seems to have accidentally leaked its own product via its companion app called N Health. Screenshots of the app showing the yet unreleased OnePlus Nord Watch were posted by popular Indian leaker Mukul Sharma on Twitter.