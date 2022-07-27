OnePlus Nord Watch: Everything We Know So Far
OnePlus' first smartwatch, the predictably named OnePlus Watch, did not wake up to glowing reviews after it first went on sale in April 2021. Among the issues OnePlus Watch owners had to contend with included its relatively large size (it was only available in a 46mm option), loose straps (which led to inaccurate heart rate readings), and the lack of an Always On Mode for its display. There was also a general consensus among reviewers about the overall software experience on the watch being sub-par and unrefined. While OnePlus did fix many of these issues down the line by issuing a series of software patches — one of which even enabled the Always On Display feature — the damage to the product was already done.
Despite these setbacks, OnePlus continues to sell the OnePlus Watch in several countries, including the United States. However, it's clear that the OnePlus Watch is due for an upgrade very soon. In March 2022, rumors started floating around about the possibility of OnePlus coming up with a Nord-branded smartwatch (via GSMArena). This watch, however, was not a successor to the first-gen OnePlus Watch and was more of a mid-range product targeted at emerging markets, especially India. On July 27, almost four months after we first heard of the OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus seems to have accidentally leaked its own product via its companion app called N Health. Screenshots of the app showing the yet unreleased OnePlus Nord Watch were posted by popular Indian leaker Mukul Sharma on Twitter.
What to expect from the OnePlus Nord Watch
The OnePlus Nord Watch is a markedly different-looking product compared to the first-generation OnePlus Watch. The most significant difference between the two is that the Nord Watch has a square display as opposed to the round OnePlus Watch. However, there is no indication yet as to how big this display is likely to be. Also evident from the leaked images is the presence of a physical button on the right side of the OnePlus Nord Watch.
Apart from showing many of the watch faces that the Nord Watch will likely get, the app also indicates that users will have the option to create their own custom watch faces using the "Custom dial" section. Mukul also claims that the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature SpO2 and heart rate sensors and have the ability to track your sleep patterns, as well. Another set of screenshots indicates that the device could support sports modes like outdoor cycling and walking.
Although the OnePlus Watch may have appeared on one of OnePlus' apps, the company remains tight-lipped about the possibility of a launch anytime soon. Even if the product does launch, it would be interesting to see if OnePlus will release the model outside of India and China.