Today's Wordle Answer #395 - July 19, 2022 Solution And Hints

The solution for Wordle #395 is "angry." That's how we all felt the day the Wordle solution was caulk, and it's also the most prominent feeling upon receiving the wrong pizza delivery after waiting for half an hour. Here's a fun fact that could help you go from angry to mildly displeased the next time you're tempted to blow your top: the word angry has roots in Latin "angere," which means "to strangle" or "to choke" (via Dictionary.com).

As always, the best way to solve a Wordle puzzle with the fewest number of guesses is to start with strategic words that help you whittle down your options quickly. We started with "crane" this time since WordleBot recommended doing so. We followed that up with "ouija," so that we could eliminate all five vowels in those two entries. From there, it was clear that "A" was the only vowel involved, and although we could have done without guessing "snarl," we figured that it had to be the first letter.

The rest fell into place from there since "R" and "N" had already been revealed. It took four guesses to arrive at the answer, which wasn't too far off from the 3.7 average the WordleBot declared for the day. Also, there weren't too many snide remarks from WordleBot about how much better it is at Wordle than us, so not too shabby overall. Until tomorrow, happy Wordling!