POCO F4 Review: Mid-Range Upgrade Embraces Compromise

Xiaomi already has a budget series in the form of its Redmi sub-brand, but the company thought it could still do better and launched Poco, formerly known as Pocophone. The inaugural Poco F1 was a resounding success, offering flagship-level features in an admittedly cheap body. The price was to die for, of course, which convinced Xiaomi that there was a reason to keep the Poco brand alive. Of course, now there are sub-tiers inside Poco, with different prices and feature sets for different budgets. It tends to get confusing after a certain point when you lose track of which model is really the best. Poco has unleashed the non-GT Poco F4 to the masses, and we got our hands on one to see how it fares.

The Poco F4 isn't going to win any design awards, and hardcore Xiaomi fans will most likely recognize the Redmi K40s underneath the Poco branding. By no means is it ugly nor is it outlandish; the Poco F4 is what you'd consider plain yet functional. It is literally flat around the edges, as well as on the front and shiny glass back. The latter gives the handset a bit of a luxurious sheen with a surface that seems to guide the viewer's eyes toward the cameras due to the way it plays with light. Unfortunately, that glass is also its Achilles' heel when it comes to durability.

While the front of the phone is protected with Gorilla Glass 5, the back isn't. Considering how slippery a glossy, non-matte glass surface is, it's an accident waiting to happen. Fortunately, Poco does ship a TPU case inside the box. The phone also only has very basic dust and water resistance with an IP53 rating. Of course, it is arguable whether those ratings are worth their cost, but it's a pair of numbers that can affect a buyer's view of a phone. The phone will likely survive a few accidents, but it's clear right from the get-go where Poco cut some corners.