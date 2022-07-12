Magic Leap 2 Arrives In September With A Hefty Price Hike

Magic Leap has announced that its second-generation mixed reality headset is finally going on sale starting in September, but the asking price won't be appealing. The Base edition of Magic Leap 2, which is targeted at "professionals and developers," will set buyers back by a handsome $3,299. For comparison, the first-gen Magic Leap headset started at $2,300, which means the company is asking for a $1,000 generation-over-generation premium.

The Developer Pro version — which comes with enterprise-centric features, sample projects, developer tools in tow, and monthly software releases — carries a price tag of $4,099. Finally, there's the Magic Leap 2 Enterprise trim, which costs $4,999 and comes with a wider set of enterprise-focused solutions for large-scale deployment; it also bundles two years of extended warranty. It is worth noting that there's no extra hardware add-on for any of the bundles mentioned above despite the steep prices.

Unlike its predecessor, the tall promises made for it, and the bad reception that followed, the Magic Leap 2 is targeted squarely at business customers, which is clearly evident from the product tagline that calls it "the most immersive AR platform for enterprise." Touted as the "smallest and lightest device" of its kind upon its launch in 2021, the Magic Leap 2 brings a handful of crucial upgrades over its infamous predecessor.