HMD Launches New Nokia Phone With Built-In TWS Earbuds
HMD, the Finnish company that owns Nokia, has been making smartphones and feature phones for a long time now. While Nokia's smartphones didn't exactly set the sales charts on fire after it returned to the space following a disastrous acquisition by Microsoft, its feature phone business has been doing quite well. In fact, per a recent IDC report, Nokia is the world's second-largest manufacturer of feature phones, trailing just behind a Chinese company called Itel mobile.
With the feature phone market generating more than $1 billion in revenue in the very first quarter of 2022 alone, it is evident that there is a sizable market for these devices. Besides, feature phones represent around 16% of worldwide mobile phone sales. Given the current state of the feature phones space, it makes perfect sense for Nokia to focus on this segment, which is why on July 12, 2022, the company announced the launch of three new devices that are now part of the company's feature phone lineup. The most interesting device of the lot is the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio which — believe it or not — comes with its own set of wireless earbuds that slot right into the phone's body.
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Not your usual feature phone
Clearly when Nokia started working on the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, the company took inspiration from its XpressMusic lineup of mobile phones from the mid-2010s. Most millennials probably remember that these handsets were known for their funky looks and focus on music. In the case of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, the USP of this device is that the wireless earbuds supplied with the phone use the body of the handset as their charging case. As seen in the images, the rear panel of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has a slot where the supplied wireless earbuds can be safely stored after use. For additional safety, the rear panel of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio also includes a slider that protects the earbuds when not in use.
As expected from a charging case, both earbuds start charging whenever users place them inside. Both of the earbuds are safe thanks to a slider that covers the slot in its entirety. As for the specs, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by the Unisoc T107 chipset. The device runs Nokia's S30 interface and has 128MB of internal storage and 48MB of RAM. The phone also supports microSD cards for memory expansion. The single rear-facing camera takes VGA shots and the phone is 4G ready as well. The two color options on offer are black and white.
Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 2660 Flip
The other two devices announced today include the Nokia 8210 4G and the Nokia 2660 Flip. The Nokia 8210 4G is a modern take on one of Nokia's more popular smartphones from the late '90s, the original Nokia 8210. Of course, in its 2022 avatar, the phone supports 4G networks, uses a larger 2.8-inch color display, and features a 1,450mAh removable battery.
As for the Nokia 2660 Flip, as evident from the name, this is a clamshell-style device from Nokia that features a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a secondary 1.77-inch panel. Like the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, this device also packs a VGA camera with a removable 1,450 mAh battery that has a claimed 20-day standby time. The 2660 Flip seems like a great option for elderly users thanks to features like large tactile buttons and Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC). The Nokia 2660 Flip gets three color options: black, blue, and red.
All three devices announced today will first launch in the U.K. later this month. As for the prices, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will set users back by around $90, while the Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 2660 Flip will be slightly cheaper at $77. There is no word yet about a launch in the U.S. market.