HMD Launches New Nokia Phone With Built-In TWS Earbuds

HMD, the Finnish company that owns Nokia, has been making smartphones and feature phones for a long time now. While Nokia's smartphones didn't exactly set the sales charts on fire after it returned to the space following a disastrous acquisition by Microsoft, its feature phone business has been doing quite well. In fact, per a recent IDC report, Nokia is the world's second-largest manufacturer of feature phones, trailing just behind a Chinese company called Itel mobile.

With the feature phone market generating more than $1 billion in revenue in the very first quarter of 2022 alone, it is evident that there is a sizable market for these devices. Besides, feature phones represent around 16% of worldwide mobile phone sales. Given the current state of the feature phones space, it makes perfect sense for Nokia to focus on this segment, which is why on July 12, 2022, the company announced the launch of three new devices that are now part of the company's feature phone lineup. The most interesting device of the lot is the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio which — believe it or not — comes with its own set of wireless earbuds that slot right into the phone's body.