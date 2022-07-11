Today's Wordle Answer #388 - July 12, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle #388 throws in a word that is hard to drop hints about without actually spoiling the fun. In a nutshell, the solution refers to the ambient phase when a planetary region is cut off from getting direct exposure to its native star — and, in some rare cases, more than one star. Aside from its more well-known scientific definition, the word is also used in conjunction with a specific type of activity that is going to be the defining highlight or the preoccupying task for a particular day. And just like its literal definition, there is also a rhetorical side to the solution word.
As such, it can be used to describe a phase characterized by affliction or dreary inactivity. In a historic context, the solution word can also be used to talk about an era with an undesirable, embarrassing, or dark phase that one would wish to forget. Featuring only a single vowel in the form of an "i," the word in question can also be used to define a period or a person lacking moral values when seen through a religious lens.
Simplicity can be a tricky affair
In case the answer has evaded you so far, the solution to your Wordle woes for July 12 is the word night. The solution has quite a rich etymological history with some deep meanings — it traces its origins to the Old English term niht, neaht in West Saxon, and neht in Anglian, all of which refer to the dark phase of a day. However, it can also mean something as deep as a person's lack of spiritual illumination, moral bankruptcy, or religious ignorance when used in the right context.
The German, Greek, and Irish languages also have a familiar root word for night, which is not surprising. But what's really interesting is that the Sansksrit term naktam also refers to something that happens at night despite little to no immediate ties with the classical English vocabulary. Night is also a family surname that is said to have Anglo-Saxon origins and is touted to be a twisted version of the more noble term knight. One of the most famous people to use it in their name is M. Night Shyamalan, the visionary director behind acclaimed films such as "The Sixth Sense," "Unbreakable," and "Split," not to mention a certain Apple TV hit.