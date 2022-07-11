Today's Wordle Answer #388 - July 12, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle #388 throws in a word that is hard to drop hints about without actually spoiling the fun. In a nutshell, the solution refers to the ambient phase when a planetary region is cut off from getting direct exposure to its native star — and, in some rare cases, more than one star. Aside from its more well-known scientific definition, the word is also used in conjunction with a specific type of activity that is going to be the defining highlight or the preoccupying task for a particular day. And just like its literal definition, there is also a rhetorical side to the solution word.

As such, it can be used to describe a phase characterized by affliction or dreary inactivity. In a historic context, the solution word can also be used to talk about an era with an undesirable, embarrassing, or dark phase that one would wish to forget. Featuring only a single vowel in the form of an "i," the word in question can also be used to define a period or a person lacking moral values when seen through a religious lens.