How NASA's Audacious Mission To Sample An Asteroid Almost Ended In Bizarre Disaster

The OSIRIS-REx, the first U.S. spacecraft to collect asteroid samples, will return back with asteroid pebbles and soil specimens a little over a year from now. However, it had a close call, nearly drowning in the Bennu asteroid's surface. NASA has revealed that while collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu in October of 2020, the spacecraft's sampler arm sank over a foot in the loosely packed surface layer, as if there was no resistance. The spacecraft narrowly avoided being swallowed by firing up its thrusters and moving away from the surface.

University of Arizona Regents Professor of Planetary Sciences, Dante Lauretta, revealed that the "particles making up Bennu's exterior are so loosely packed and lightly bound to each other that they act more like a fluid than a solid." Experts behind the mission likened the experience to jumping into a pool of hollow plastic balls.

When OSIRIS-REx — short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, first arrived at its destination, the Bennu asteroid's surface looked more like rough terrain littered with boulders and pebbles of various sizes instead of a smooth, beach-like surface that was initially expected. The "rubble pile" asteroid's surface appears to be a bunch of rocky elements of varied sizes, barely held together by gravitational and electrostatic bonds. The peculiar surface nature also explains why the spacecraft was sinking into the asteroid's surface, even when the thrusters fired.