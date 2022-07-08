Today's Wordle Answer #385 - July 9, 2022 Solution And Hints

The solution is "stead," in case you couldn't wrap your head around the hints. As for the etymological roots of the word, "stead" traces its origins to the Old English term "stede," which means anything from position or place to standing or stability. The Proto-Germanic roots come from the word "stadi," "stad" in Swedish, "stede" in Dutch, "stat" in Old High German, and "stadt" in Modern German — all of which meant a town, or place.

Interestingly, it is a compound word with "sta" or "stan" in the beginning. It is a Persian term that refers to a place to a place with a special trait. For example, the land of Afghans became Afghanistan, the country of Hindu religion became Hindustan (or India), while modern Turkey was once known as Turkistan or the land of Turks (via Etymonline).

Regarding the ancestral side of things, the Stead family is said to have originated among the Anglo-Saxon tribes, and its first documented use is recorded in the Yorkshire region of England. Among the notable people using that surname is John Stead, who is known for his work as stunt director, performer, and coordinator on "Suicide Squad," "Assassin's Creed: Unity, RoboCop," "Pacific Rim," "Resident Evil: Retribution," "The Incredible Hulk," and "Outlander," among other well-known entertainment properties.