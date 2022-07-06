Today's Wordle Answer #383 - July 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle #383 quite literally throws a God-tier word puzzle at players. While the more well-known meaning describes a state where someone is in such awe that their jaw drops open or a general state of bewilderment and astonishment, there's also a deeply religious side to the solution word. So, let's start with the hints. The word starts with an "a," offers a total of three vowels separated by alternating consonants, and one of the letters repeats itself. Coming to its theological meaning, the solution refers to the special kind of love that exists between the creation and his creation, one built on the foundations of reciprocal expressions.

In fact, it is described prominently in the scriptures of all major Abrahamic religions and is repeatedly extolled as one of the defining virtues of the supreme deity. In Christian texts, it is said to be the highest form of love, transcending the bonds between family members, friends, and romantic partners. It is what ascetics strived to achieve as per the core tenets of spirituality in the Abrahamic faiths.