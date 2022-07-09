The Reason You Won't Be Playing A Red Dead Redemption Remaster Any Time Soon

"Red Dead Redemption" is one of Rockstar's most popular games; it gained widespread critical acclaim for its narrative, gameplay, and design. It was released in 2010 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 more than a decade ago, so it's certainly time for a remaster to appear and make a beautiful game even more impressive by today's standards. Fans of the series have been patiently waiting for such a release, but that still hasn't happened and the future outlook for the game doesn't seem too good.

A source revealed to Kotaku that, while Rockstar Games allegedly had plans for developing a "Red Dead Redemption" remaster and a remake of "Grand Theft Auto IV," that's no longer the case. Both remakes have reportedly been cast aside by Rockstar for now while it gives full attention to its newest game "Grand Theft Auto 6." This doesn't mean that the remaster will never happen, but it sounds like we probably won't see it before "GTA 6" arrives.