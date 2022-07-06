Brain-Reading Prosthetics That Are Total Game Changers

One of the most difficult parts of being a human is effectively getting our thoughts out of our heads and into the world. Everything from visual art to simple conversation suffers from the disparity between the idealized thing which resides in our minds and its imperfect reality. Somehow, things seem to get lost in translation somewhere between conception and execution.

Perhaps that's why we dream up more direct lines of communication. From mind-reading aliens to mind-controlled technology, our science fiction has for decades dreamt of bypassing our bodies to put our minds fully in the driver's seat. Science hasn't cracked the code on telepathy, and it probably never will, but when coupled with technology, it offers the next best thing.

For over 50 years, scientists and engineers have been working toward inventing cutting-edge computer-brain interfaces (CBI), allowing our minds to directly control our technology, (via NCBI). While the work certainly isn't done, the field has produced an array of impressive devices including high-tech toys and medical marvels. Some of these mind-reading devices are available commercially while others only exist in labs or clinical studies, but each of them is helping to push the world toward our science fiction fantasies.