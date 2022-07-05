Today's Wordle Answer #382 - July 6, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle #382 throws a fairly versatile word at players. It can mean anything from the soft new hair growing on a young animal's skin to the fibrous mass that needs to be periodically removed from something inanimate like winter attire. But there are a couple more sides to the solution word in its noun form. In journalism, it refers to coverage that is inconsequential or unimportant and has only been written to grab eyeballs or evoke certain emotions from the reader. Take, for example, an imaginary story about a local sheriff adopting a cat and celebrating its birthday each year with neighborhood kids.

Jumping into the world of theater and performance arts, the word in question is used when an actor commits a blunder or embarrassingly forgets their lines. Lately, it has also come to describe novels or media content that banks too heavily on adorableness but lacks substance like strong characters or a sharp storyline. For food aficionados, it refers to a baked product that is light but voluminous. In case you haven't figured it out yet, there's only a single vowel in the word: a "U" in the second position.