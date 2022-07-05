Today's Wordle Answer #382 - July 6, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle #382 throws a fairly versatile word at players. It can mean anything from the soft new hair growing on a young animal's skin to the fibrous mass that needs to be periodically removed from something inanimate like winter attire. But there are a couple more sides to the solution word in its noun form. In journalism, it refers to coverage that is inconsequential or unimportant and has only been written to grab eyeballs or evoke certain emotions from the reader. Take, for example, an imaginary story about a local sheriff adopting a cat and celebrating its birthday each year with neighborhood kids.
Jumping into the world of theater and performance arts, the word in question is used when an actor commits a blunder or embarrassingly forgets their lines. Lately, it has also come to describe novels or media content that banks too heavily on adorableness but lacks substance like strong characters or a sharp storyline. For food aficionados, it refers to a baked product that is light but voluminous. In case you haven't figured it out yet, there's only a single vowel in the word: a "U" in the second position.
Quite some versatility right there
The answer to Wordle's July 6, 2022, edition is the word fluff. When it comes to an etymological analysis, there isn't much meat to the puzzle here. A close predecessor is the word floow (also spelled as flue), which refers to a wooly substance. There's a Flemish term called vluwe and a French word velu meaning hairy or shaggy that are said to be earlier variants of the word. Some say that the world fluff is an imitative modification of the word floow, which describes the act of puffing a light substance. Another theory is that fluff came out from the merger of flue and puff.
There's also a movie that was released in 2020 by the name "Fluff," but you haven't likely seen it unless names like John Pallotta, Wesley Green, Brian Anthony Wilson, and Gina Martino ring a bell. Fluff sandwich is also a delicacy in the New England region; it gets its name from the light filling that is predominantly marshmallow with jelly or peanut butter, and is colloquially referred to as the fluffernutter.