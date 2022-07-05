This AI-Powered Lyrics Generator Will Turn Anything Into A Song

AI lyric generators are web tools or apps that use keywords or phrases to create programmatically-generated sets of lyrics for songs. While it may sound novel, the truth is that the music industry has been incorporating iterations of this sort of technology for years. This includes everything from David Bowie using The Verbasizer to randomize combinations of words to more modern examples, like the annual AI Song Contest, where musicians from all over the world compete to see who can create the best AI-powered music.

There are AI music tools so powerful they're used by professional musicians and are massively expensive. At the same time, there are also simple tools like Keywords to Lyrics (also called keyword2lyrics), which allow the average person to use artificial intelligence to goof around with computer-generated lyrics with great ease — and for free. Keywords to Lyrics was developed by Argentinian data scientist and songwriter Mathi Gatti, a creator whose original goal was to assist fellow artists in their creative processes (via The Next Web).