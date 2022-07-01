Biden Is Giving Apple's Steve Jobs An Incredible Posthumous Award

On July 1, 2022, President Joe Biden announced the names of 17 individuals who will receive the United States' highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The award, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, has been given to more than 647 individual awardees in the last 69 years.

For those unfamiliar with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it essentially recognizes people who have made exemplary contributions to the security and interests of the United States. Past recipients have included those who made maintained world peace or contributed to society by means of public or private endeavors. While touted as a civilian award, there have also been a few instances of the award going to people in the armed forces.

The 17 people selected for the nation's highest civilian honor in 2022 will receive the medals at a ceremony at the White House on July 7, 2022, a press statement from the White House confirmed. Three recipients of the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom will receive the awards posthumously. These individuals include attorney and organized labor leader Richard Trumka, veteran and Senator John McCain, and Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011.