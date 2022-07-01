Xiaomi's Mi Band Series Is Set For A Major Vanity Upgrade With Band 7 Pro
Xiaomi has been making excellent fitness bands for a while now, and the lineup of the company's Mi Band line of products has long been considered great options for people looking for good quality, affordable wearable sports trackers. Currently in its ninth generation, the previous product to launch from the Mi Band series was the Mi Band 7 — which was announced a few months ago in May 2022. However, nearly two months on, the Mi Band 7 is yet to make it out of Xiaomi's home market — China.
The lack of international availability of the Mi Band 7, however, doesn't seem to have bothered Xiaomi too much because the company is reportedly readying the launch of another fitness band from the Mi Band 7 series on July 4, 2022. The new device, going by the naming scheme, appears to be a premium variant of the Mi Band 7 and has been christened the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro.
Launch posters of this new fitness band from Xiaomi appeared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, shared by Xiaomi's official Weibo handle. The launch poster confirms that the Mi Band 7 Pro will launch on the same day the company announces the Xiaomi 12S smartphone lineup.
What's different from the standard model?
Even though only the "Pro" moniker separates the Mi Band 7 Pro from its other sibling, the standard Mi Band 7, the Pro version looks a lot different. To begin with, the Pro variant of the Mi Band 7 appears to be a lot bigger in size, and if initial reports are to be believed, it will sport the biggest display ever on a Xiaomi-made fitness band.
In fact, the overall looks and dimensions of the product make it seem like a full-fledged smartwatch rather than an oversized fitness band. These design traits also confirm that the display on the Mi Band 7 Pro would be considerably bigger in size than the 1.62-in panel on the standard Mi Band 7.
While there is still no word about the rest of the specs, we can expect significant hardware upgrades in this aspect too. From the launch teasers, it also appears as though the Mi Band 7 Pro will be sold in at least two color options: Black and Gold. Even though they will end up looking markedly different from each other, the Mi Band 7 and the Mi Band 7 Pro will also end up running near identical software and features. The latter would, of course, have a larger bouquet of features given that it will almost certainly be more expensive.
The Mi Band 7 Pro is likely to go on sale in China first before it makes it to the rest of the world.