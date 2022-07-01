Xiaomi's Mi Band Series Is Set For A Major Vanity Upgrade With Band 7 Pro

Even though only the "Pro" moniker separates the Mi Band 7 Pro from its other sibling, the standard Mi Band 7, the Pro version looks a lot different. To begin with, the Pro variant of the Mi Band 7 appears to be a lot bigger in size, and if initial reports are to be believed, it will sport the biggest display ever on a Xiaomi-made fitness band.

In fact, the overall looks and dimensions of the product make it seem like a full-fledged smartwatch rather than an oversized fitness band. These design traits also confirm that the display on the Mi Band 7 Pro would be considerably bigger in size than the 1.62-in panel on the standard Mi Band 7.

While there is still no word about the rest of the specs, we can expect significant hardware upgrades in this aspect too. From the launch teasers, it also appears as though the Mi Band 7 Pro will be sold in at least two color options: Black and Gold. Even though they will end up looking markedly different from each other, the Mi Band 7 and the Mi Band 7 Pro will also end up running near identical software and features. The latter would, of course, have a larger bouquet of features given that it will almost certainly be more expensive.

The Mi Band 7 Pro is likely to go on sale in China first before it makes it to the rest of the world.