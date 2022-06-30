Today's Wordle Answer #377 - July 1, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

The 377th edition of Wordle hurls a word that will throw puzzle enthusiasts into a tizzy unless they happen to be a hippophile or love playing with colors. The closest meaning of the solution word is a horse or pony with skin that is patchy, particularly white, against a contrasting background color. Spotted, piebald, or blotched are just some of the synonyms. When used as an adjective, the word can be used to describe an item flaunting a spotted exterior, especially one that is marked with patches of different colors. It also happens to be a surname, tracing its roots to Spanish and Jewish families from Italy dating back to the 13th century.

One of the most famous personalities carrying that surname is an Indian-origin actress who garnered acclaim for starring in an Academy Award-winning film directed by Danny Boyle. It's also the surname of a Spanish footballer who played as a goalkeeper for the legendary FC Barcelona club and collected 16 trophies during his illustrious career, including two Champions League medals. Here are some more breadcrumbs to help you crack today's Wordle code: there are two vowels in the word, an "i" in the second slot and an "o" at the end.