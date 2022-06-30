NERF's Take On Destiny's Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher Is Bonkers: Here's How You Can Get One

The Gjallarhorn was made to let kids aged above 12 and adults alike have a good — and relatively safe — time. NERF enthusiasts often organize competitions, such as the NERF Challenge, and if the Gjallarhorn would be permitted in such a setting, it would probably be a force to be reckoned with. However, due to the size, it is still a bit unwieldy — especially if you're shopping for your child rather than for yourself.

Gjallarhorn, lovingly referred to by fans as "Gjally," fires off "Wolfpack Rounds" in the video game, each of which split into multiple smaller darts when in flight. While nothing short of awesome, this would probably be a little tricky for NERF to replicate in a toy that's meant to be safe for children. However, the devs still took a spin on the Wolfpack Rounds by equipping the Gjallarhorn with three of NERF's large Mega Darts, which will leave the barrel simultaneously upon launch.

The coloring of the Gjallarhorn had to change, too. The in-game version is donned in black and gold, but the toy changes the color scheme a fair bit, making it resemble a NERF product rather than something made for an elaborate cosplay. Unlike the in-game Gjally on the box pictured above (which might not even be the final design of the box, which is also shown in all gold in the Bungie/NERF interview), the NERF version sports a mix of orange, white, and gray.