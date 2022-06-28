It's Time To Talk About Instagram's Age Recognition Technology

In a blog post, Instagram outlined several options for users to verify their age. Subscribers can upload a video selfie that is shared with Yoti. AI technology is then used to estimate age. Afterward, the image is deleted by both Instagram and Yoti (via CNN). Users can also have their connections vouch for them. In this case, users can send a request to three followers to verify their age. These followers have to be over the age of 18 and should respond three days after a request is sent. A third way is to upload official identification like a driver's license or ID card. Instagram says IDs will be deleted within thirty days (via Instagram).

These age-verification methods are part of features that Instagram rolled out earlier this month that give parents more power to monitor and limit their teens' online activities. They also ensure that the algorithm is putting out more age-appropriate content, and places control on the time teens spend online with the app. Additionally, the social media platform implemented a "nudge" tool to help teens be mindful as they browse. When they are on Instagram, teens will receive a notification to switch to a different topic, if they spend too long on the same content. Or, if they are spending too long online, the Meta-owned app will send reminders for users to take time away from social media (via Meta).