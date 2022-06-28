Today's Wordle Answer #375 - June 29, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

The Wordle puzzle for June 29 presents an interesting mix of letters that, when combined in the right order, don't often make an appearance during casual conversations in English, though the word is hard to miss if you've ever come across it. Additionally, modern English has only four or five words with a similar phonetic syllable structure that rhyme with it directly, which makes it even easier to spot.

The solution to Wordle #375 has an "a" in the second position and both of the semi-vowels that the English language has to offer. The word is used to describe a person who doesn't quite conform to socially normal behavior and is often described as awkward and clumsy. However, more than just social chatter, the word can also be used to describe the specific way a person or object moves — someone or something that lacks poise, grace, and dexterity, making them inelegant or bumbling. The solution word can also be used as a substitute for the more sophisticated term that we know as gauche.